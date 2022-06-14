Break-In at Cellphone and Computer Repair Store in Carthage

Carthage Police responded to a call reporting that the door to Tomi26 Computer & Cellphone Repair on HWY 35 was wide open. Officers arrived to find that the door to the business had been forced open and merchandise had been stolen.

Carthage Police Department has video footage of the early morning robbery as well as video footage from other businesses of the vehicle that the culprit was driving.

The person who broke into Tomi26 wore gloves, a mask, pants, a hoodie, and sneakers. They made off with several iphones, android phones, apple airpods, ipads, and laptops. This person was driving the white SUV pictured below.

Investigator Ray Chamblee of the Carthage Police Department says the thief made off with several thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

If you know who this person is, or if you have any information about this crime please contact the Carthage Police Department at 601-267-8011.