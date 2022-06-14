HomeLeakeBreak-In, Disturbance, and Stealing Gas in Leake

Break-In, Disturbance, and Stealing Gas in Leake

by

8:05 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting that the door to Tomi26 Computer and Cellphone Repair was open and the business had possibly been broken into. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the business had suffered a break-in and theft. Read more here.

2:04 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress on HWY 13 North near Ruben Road.

2:09 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from Fortune Mart reporting that someone got gas there and left without paying.

