Break In on 2481 Mount Charity Road

12:33 am – Police responded to an unoccupied vehicle that was sitting in the middle of the road on Highway 25 on 403. Caller advised that it’s right before you get to Cold Bluff.

3:31 am – Officers were called to 2481 Mount Charity Road in despite of a break in and two female individuals vandalizing the caller’s property.

9:41 am – Police responded to a black vehicle with its flashers on sitting in the middle of the road on Highway 16 West before you get to the bridge on the Natchez Trace.

6:52 pm – Officers got a call from 791 Grimes Road about tools being stole from a home that nobody lives in.