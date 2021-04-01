Breaking – Citywide Water Outage Confirmed in Carthage

We can now confirm a citywide water outage in Carthage. Water outages were reported early this morning around 5am on the westside and eastside of town.

6:20 am update- City Hall has responded saying that the outage is citywide and that crews are working on the water outages. They think there broken main lines. The outage is citywide

6:30- Official Announcement from Mayor Vivians. -“A main water line is broken in the city. Some of you may be experiencing no water and others may be experiencing low water power outages. The City Public Works Department is on the scene working on the problem. Please be patient. You will be update as soon as problem is resolved. Thank you.”