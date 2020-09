Leake Academy’s Friday night game against Park Place Christian has been cancelled.

That’s according to a post from the Leake Academy Facebook page.

No reason was given for the cancellation, but a source tells Kicks 96 news that Park Place cancelled the game due to concerns with coronavirus.

The undefeated Rebels were scheduled to travel to Pearl for the game.

Leake Academy’s next scheduled games will be Friday, Oct. 2 against Washington School.