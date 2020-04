A murder investigation is under way in Carthage. Jeffery Erving 32, of Jackson, died on Friday night of a gun shot wound. According to Investigator Taylor Parker there was an altercation involving three men behind the High School on North Jordan Circle. Kenderio Gilmore, 26, and Jabari Kilbert, 26, have been arrested and are being held in Carthage. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for tomorrow morning. It will be closed to the public. Kicks News will update as info becomes available.