Breaking-Neshoba-Man Charged with Domestic Violence, Aggravated Assault, Shots Fired

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark has released the following. On Saturday, January 9, 2021, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 13850 Road 602 for a domestic disturbance. While on scene a standoff ensued between law enforcement and the armed assailant. The standoff ended in an officer related shooting. Mississippi Bureau of Investigations was notified and took charge of the investigation.
On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office filed the following affidavits in Neshoba County Justice Court:
Jeffery Todd Willis of 13850 Road 602 is charged with:
- Domestic Violence-Aggravated Assault 97-3-7(4) (b)
- 2-Counts Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer 97-3-7 (2) (b)
- Shots fired at officers on initial call
- 4- Counts Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer 97-3-7 (2) (b)
- While effecting an arrest
- 2-Counts Simple Assault on a Police Officer 97-3-7 (1) (b)
- While effecting an arrest