Breaking News: Amazon to Hire Additional 100,000

National – Concerns surrounding the safety and security in conjunction with the Coronavirus has caused online purchases to skyrocket. Amazon has just announced that it will hire 100,000 workers to assist with the huge influx of orders and deliveries in the United States. Workers will be paid at least a minimum of $17. per hour for an interim period through at least April. “We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year,” according to Dave Clark, Amazon Senior VP of Worldwide Operations.