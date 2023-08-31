Buddy Guy concert scheduled for this weekend at Pearl River Resort cancelled

HomeAttalaBuddy Guy concert scheduled for this weekend at Pearl River Resort cancelled

Pearl River Resort announces the Buddy Guy concert, scheduled for September 2nd at Silver Star Convention Center, has been canceled by the entertainer. Buddy Guy canceled and released a statement, saying:

“Due to an unforeseen necessary medical procedure, Buddy has been advised by his team to cancel his performance this weekend at Pearl River Resort. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to reschedule a new performance date in 2024.”

Guests who purchased tickets through [www.etix.com] will automatically be issued a full refund. Any questions, guests may visit the [www.etix.com] website and click the customer support tab.

