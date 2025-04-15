Burglars Nabbed in Joint Effort by KPD and Capitol Police

In the early morning hours of Sunday, April 13, Kosciusko Police responded to a burglary alarm at Mahavir, LLC, a business located across from the Attala County Coliseum on Hwy 12 E.

Officers arrived to find a damaged side door and after reviewing surveillance footage, discovered that two individuals had broken in and stolen cigarettes and a cash drawer containing over $400.

The thieves attempted to steal the business’s ATM by backing a truck up to the building and using a chain, but was unsuccessful.

Investigators were able to trace the vehicle to Medgar Evers Blvd. in Jackson. With the assistance of the Capitol Police, the vehicle was located at Hollywood Ave. and a search warrant was executed. Multiple items tied to the burglary were recovered.

Collins says Donald Samuel, 35, and James Hinton, 31, both of Jackson, were arrested and charged with Burglary of a Commercial Business. Bond was set at $150,000. Authorities are still searching for two more suspects.

Police Chief Greg Collins credited technology and inter-agency cooperation for the quick arrests and extended thanks to the Capitol Police for their support.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.