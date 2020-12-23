Home » Attala » Burglary and Multiple Domestic Violence Charges in Attala and Leake Arrests

Burglary and Multiple Domestic Violence Charges in Attala and Leake Arrests

GUICE ATKINSON, 27, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

TIMOHTY L CLAIR, 37, of Philadelphia, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

KENDRICK T DAVIS, 28, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Sale or Possession of Alcohol, No Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

 

EDDIE DEERE, 20, of Lexington, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

REZARDO D EALY, 2020, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

HECTOR A FELIX, 18, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Hold – Detainer for Federal Agency, LCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0, N/A.

 

LUCAS GAMILL, 20, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

KINLEY D GATES, 38, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $25,000, $500, $1,000, $25,000.

 

KEISLAN J GREER, 20, of Jackson, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

FALLON HARMON, 33, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest, No Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

TARONTAE D HARRIS, 20, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

JAMEY G HUTCHINSON, 32, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Commercial Building, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

LADARIUS I LEWIS, 20, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

HUGO S LOPEZ, 37, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Public Drunk, Hold for ICE, CPD.  Bond $0, $239.25, N/A.

