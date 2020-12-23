Burglary and Multiple Domestic Violence Charges in Attala and Leake Arrests

GUICE ATKINSON, 27, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

TIMOHTY L CLAIR, 37, of Philadelphia, Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

KENDRICK T DAVIS, 28, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Sale or Possession of Alcohol, No Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

EDDIE DEERE, 20, of Lexington, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

REZARDO D EALY, 2020, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500.

HECTOR A FELIX, 18, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Hold – Detainer for Federal Agency, LCSO. Bond $0, $0, $0, $0, N/A.

LUCAS GAMILL, 20, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500.

KINLEY D GATES, 38, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $25,000, $500, $1,000, $25,000.

KEISLAN J GREER, 20, of Jackson, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

FALLON HARMON, 33, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest, No Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

TARONTAE D HARRIS, 20, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $500.

JAMEY G HUTCHINSON, 32, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Commercial Building, KPD. Bond N/A.

LADARIUS I LEWIS, 20, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond $0.

HUGO S LOPEZ, 37, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Public Drunk, Hold for ICE, CPD. Bond $0, $239.25, N/A.