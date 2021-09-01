Home » Attala » Burglary, Multiple Aggravated Assault, Multiple Felony Possession in Leake and Attala Arrests

Burglary, Multiple Aggravated Assault, Multiple Felony Possession in Leake and Attala Arrests

Posted on

MEMORY H MCGEE, 41, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, No License, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

 

RONALD C MURRAY, 49, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, KPD.  Bond $70,000.

 

JACOB NORWOOD, 18, of West, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, ACSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

PAMELA E PILGRIM, 42, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $2,500, $1,000, $1,000.

 

MARY K PINTER, 56, of Forest, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, CPD.  Bond $2,500.

 

ANDREW L STOKES, 37, of Carthage, Felony Hold, Warrant, Littering, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $500, $500.

 

DRETAVIS D TOLAR, 20, of Kosciusko, Contraband in Prison, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $5,000.

 

DEWAYNE TOLIVER, 33, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, KPD.  Bond $10,000.

 

JEFFERY D WADDELL, 52, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

DANIEL B WHITE, 41, of Lena, Felony Warrant, CPD.  Bond $2,500.

 

EDDIE H WHITE, 48, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $500, N/A.

 

JERMINE WILLIS, 31, of Carthage, Felony Fleeing or Eluding LEO, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving, No License, No Insurance, Warrant, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $0, $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $1,000, $0.

Submit a Comment