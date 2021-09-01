Burglary, Multiple Aggravated Assault, Multiple Felony Possession in Leake and Attala Arrests

MEMORY H MCGEE, 41, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, No License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

RONALD C MURRAY, 49, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, KPD. Bond $70,000.

JACOB NORWOOD, 18, of West, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, ACSO. Bond $15,000.

PAMELA E PILGRIM, 42, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $2,500, $1,000, $1,000.

MARY K PINTER, 56, of Forest, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, CPD. Bond $2,500.

ANDREW L STOKES, 37, of Carthage, Felony Hold, Warrant, Littering, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, $500.

DRETAVIS D TOLAR, 20, of Kosciusko, Contraband in Prison, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000.

DEWAYNE TOLIVER, 33, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, KPD. Bond $10,000.

JEFFERY D WADDELL, 52, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

DANIEL B WHITE, 41, of Lena, Felony Warrant, CPD. Bond $2,500.

EDDIE H WHITE, 48, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $500, N/A.

JERMINE WILLIS, 31, of Carthage, Felony Fleeing or Eluding LEO, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving, No License, No Insurance, Warrant, Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A, $0, $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $1,000, $0.