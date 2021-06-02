Burglary of a Dwelling and Assault on Police in Neshoba Arrests

PAULA C BARNETT, 52, of Philadelphia, False Pretense X 2, False ID, NCSO. Bond $600 X 2, $800.

EDWIN BELL, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, No License, No Insurance, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $800, $800, $0.

JARON BRANNING, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, MDOC. Bond $0.

MIKE E CANNON, 38, of Union, DUI – 1st Offense, NCSO. Bond $0.

NICHOLAS LAMAR CATCHINGS, 35, of Crystal Springs, Hold – Circuit Court, MDOC. Bond $0.

JESSE LEE CRAVATT, 34, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence. Bond $0.

JOHN NATHAN DAVIS, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

WELTON DENNIS, 26, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, MDOC. Bond $0.

BURLON KEITH GOODIN, 55, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.

NIJEL MALIK GOSS, 21, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, False ID, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $600, $1,000, $800.

PIOTR JAMES GULLETT, 27, of Starkville, Burglary of a Dwelling, Fleeing Arrest, NCSO. Bond DENIED, DENIED.