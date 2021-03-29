Home » Local » Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling and Other Neshoba Arrests

LONNIE BENAMON, 32, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

DUSTY CAIN, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $800, $600.

 

MATTHEW CAIN, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $600.

 

KELLIS DAVIS, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $$0, $800, $600.

 

TAYLOR MANE DAVIS, 28, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

 

ROBERT HICKMAN, 34, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

THADDUS HICKMAN, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Pay, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

WENDY LEACH, 43, of Union, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

DEVON MINGO, 25, of Conehatta, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling X 2, False Pretense, NCSO.  Bond $25,000 X 2, $600.

 

ZACKERY ALLEN PARTRIDGE, 23, Collinsville, Public Drunk, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $500, $0.

