No campfires allowed at the state parks until we get some rain. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks has issued a ban on all open fires at the parks and the state fishing lakes until further notice. It applies to campfires, bonfires, fire pits, burn barrels and debris burning. Propane and charcoal grills may still be used but briquettes must be cooled and doused in water before disposal. The fine for a deliberate violation of the burn ban ranges from $100-$500.