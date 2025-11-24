Leake County Deputies Graduate from State Law Enforcement Academy

Two members of the Leake County Sheriff’s Office have officially completed their training at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy.

Deputies Earl Truss and Josh Netherland finished the intensive 11-week program offered by Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy (MLEOTA) in Pearl.

Sheriff Randy W. Atkinson expressed his pride, saying, “I am proud of their determination and character for enduring this time away from their families to learn how to serve and protect the citizens of Leake County.”