HomeAttalaCanton Amazon facility to open in July after delay

Canton Amazon facility to open in July after delay

by

Amazon’s newest fulfillment center in Mississippi is set to open this summer, 18 months after the company announced the project.

The Clarion Ledger reports the executive director of the Madison County Economic Development Authority confirmed Thursday that the facility would open July 18.

The company already has other centers in Byhalia and Olive Branch.

The 700,000-square-foot facility in Canton will be the first in the state to feature Amazon’s robotics technology is expected to bring more than 1,000 full-time jobs to the area. The positions are expected to start at $15 an hour and provide benefits (AP).

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Pearl River Resort Announces its Entertainment Schedule Through July.

Rent and Utility Money Available

Do You Need Money for Rent and Utilities?

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.