Capital Murder Arrest in Neshoba County

DUSTIN MATTHEWS, 21, of Biloxi, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000.

AMANDA MONK, 32, of Union, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0.

JOHNNY DEWAYNE PIKE, 51, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JENNIFER QUINN, of Louisville, Malicious Mischief, Littering, Disturbing the Peace, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600, $0.

CAM ALBERT ROBBINS, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, MHP. Bond $1,500.

CAROL DIANE SAM, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Child Endangerment, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800.

WILLIAM S SCIPLE, 20, of Union, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,500.

BARBARA SMITH, 35, of Union, DUI – 1st Offense, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Signal, Suspended License – DUI, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $15,000, $800, $600, $600, $400, $800, $800, $60.

DANIEL SMITH, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $25,000.

PATRICK SOLOMON, 25, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

RODERICK JERIMAH TALLEY, 22, of Philadelphia, Leaving the Scene, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $800, $0.

GUY THOMAS JR, 33, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief, Hold for Other Agency, P&P. Bond $1,000, $0.

BAILEY LAUREN VANCE, 26, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

SHELLY S WHITE, 20, of Union, Capital Murder, PPD. Bond DENIED.