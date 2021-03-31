Capital Murder Charges In Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department has announced that three people have been charged with Capital Murder in the death of a Philadelphia man that occurred over the weekend. 27 year old Desmond Davis was pronounced dead on March 27, 2021 after officers responded to reports of a man being shot at a motel on Holland Ave. Quick response from patrol officers and investigators who gathered evidence and witness statements have led to the arrest of 21 year old Brandon Goodin of Philadelphia and 21 year old Shianne White of Union both of whom are currently in custody at the Winston County Correctional Facility in connection to the Murder. Bond has been denied on both. 18 year old Marlon Boyd is also charged but has not been apprehended at this time. The Philadelphia Police Department asks if anyone has any additional information or knows the whereabouts of Boyd please call 601-656-2131 or Crime stoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS.