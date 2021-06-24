Demarquese Gibson has been captured. He is currently being held at the Winston County Jail according to the Philadelphia Police Department. PPD authorities released a statement early in the morning that Mr. Gibson escaped from Winston County Jail after being transferred to the facility. He is the male suspect that has been charged with committing Grand Larceny at Griffis Motor on June 21st.

A search continued through the day. At one point there was a report of his sighting near Winston Academy according to Winston Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Kohrs.

We will update you with any further information as it becomes available.