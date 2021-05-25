Home » Local » Careless Driver Leads to Felony Drug Arrest

A careless driver was pulled over early morning of May 19th. According to Neshoba Sheriff’s office, “A Neshoba County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a Silver Toyota Highlander.  The traffic stop was made near the intersection of Hwy 16W and Industrial Drive.  The Toyota was observed driving in a careless manner.  The vehicle was driven by Martha Anding of 11371 Highway 15S, Union, MS.  The traffic stop netted a felony amount of controlled substance believed to be Crystal Methamphetamine.”  Mrs. Anding was charged with the following:

  • Careless Driving
  • No Proof of Liability Insurance
  • Possession of Paraphernalia
  • Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

 

 

