Careless Driver Leads to Felony Drug Arrest

A careless driver was pulled over early morning of May 19th. According to Neshoba Sheriff’s office, “A Neshoba County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a Silver Toyota Highlander. The traffic stop was made near the intersection of Hwy 16W and Industrial Drive. The Toyota was observed driving in a careless manner. The vehicle was driven by Martha Anding of 11371 Highway 15S, Union, MS. The traffic stop netted a felony amount of controlled substance believed to be Crystal Methamphetamine.” Mrs. Anding was charged with the following:

Careless Driving

No Proof of Liability Insurance

Possession of Paraphernalia

Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)