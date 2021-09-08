Carthage Benefits From Some Donations

CARTHAGE, Miss.–Carthage is the beneficiary of some donated money, which is being put to good use, according to Mayor Maryann Vivians.

“I want to say thank you to the Carthage United Methodist Church and Pastor Barber for the donation for the police department to buy a taser,” she said in a Facebook live video, made shortly before Tuesday’s Board of Alderman meeting.

Vivians said improvements continue to city parks, also with some donated money.

“I also want to thank the Rotary Club. They are donating funds to purchase 13 benches to go in McMillan Park.”

Work also continues in the newly-named Matlock Park.