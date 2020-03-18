Carthage City Venue Events are Postponed

Leake – The Coronavirus Crisis is necessitating additional Carthage City venue event postponements. Due to ongoing public health and safety concerns all confirmed events and activities at Lincoln Park, McMillan Park, The Scout Hut and The Carthage Coliseum are included. Rescheduling could begin as soon as March 31st. City Hall would like to thank the community for it’s cooperation at this time. Deposits already provided can be returned or applied toward a future event. For further questions or rescheduling arrangement please call 601-267-8322