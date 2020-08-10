All Carthage community centers remain closed. According to Carthage City Clerk Penny Spears, the extension was made as a continuance of a decision reached in early July. Included are McMillan Park Community Center and Trustmark Park. The Coliseum and Lincoln Park remain closed for renovations. Closures remain in effect until the next city council meeting on September 8th.

The decision was made due to the increase of Covid-19 cases in the region followed by a statewide mandate limiting events to 20 people.