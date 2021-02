A Carthage Community meeting will be held on March 2nd. According to City Hall the meeting will be held at Lincoln Park on Tuesday. The time is 6p.m. Topics to be discussed will include upcoming plans for the park and timeline discussion for reopening.

Social Distancing and Mask are required. Due to COVID – 19 Guidelines, meeting will also streamed live on Facebook and Zoom. If you have any questions or need more information please contact City Hall at 601-267-8322.