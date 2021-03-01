Carthage Community Meeting to Include Discussion About Gun Violence

A Carthage City Community meeting is scheduled for tomorrow. According to City Hall, the meeting will include a discussion about the recent onslaught of gun violence in the community including drive by shootings in the city limits. Steps for safety will be addressed. Also, plans for the reopening of Lincoln Park will be on the schedule. The meeting will take place at the Lincoln Park community center. The event will start at 6pm and is open to the public.

Social Distancing and Mask are required. Due to COVID – 19 Guidelines, the meeting will also streamed live on Facebook and Zoom. If you have any questions or need more information please contact City Hall at 601-267-8322.