The Carthage Farmer’s Market starts today. Market Manager Marcus Williams said the market is going to mean a lot to Carthage and Leake County as a whole because we will have produce. arts and crafts, cottage foods, fun and fellowship. We will also teach people about farming.”

The event will be inside the McMillan Park Community House due to the possibility of inclement weather. Timing will be from 8am-12:30pm every Tuesday.