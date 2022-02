The Carthage Farmer’s Market is now taking vendor applications for the 2022 market season. Weekly vendors wishing to sell on Tuesdays must notify Carthage Farmer’s Market by Monday February 7th to request a booth space.

Tuesday markets are for produce sales, cottage food items, and some homemade items. The fee to sign up is $25. Pick up an application today at City Hall in Carthage. For further information, call City Hall at 601-267-8322.