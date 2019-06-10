The Carthage-Leake County Library invites you to Blast Off this summer with our Summer Reading Program “A Universe of Stories”
The Carthage-Leake County Library has Summer Library programs for all ages.
This week’s programs are:
- Monday June 10, 2019 at 3:45 Ages 7 to 11 will create Galaxy T-shirts. Participants should bring a solid black T-shirt.
- Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 2:00, Leake County Homemaker Volunteers will demonstrate Hand Quilting. There will also be a quilt display
- Thursday June 13, 2019 at 3:45 Ages 12+ will create Galaxy T-shirts. Participants should bring a solid black T-shirt.
- Friday June 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Move to Learn will be at the library.