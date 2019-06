The Carthage-Leake County Library will have an adult painting class Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 5:30. Participants must register and pay a $7.00 supply fee by Friday June 14, 2019. Space is limited. Backwood Belles will step participants through the process of painting Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night”. For additional information, please call the Carthage Leake County Library at (601)267-7821.