Carthage Mayor Laurie Henderson to host “Carthage Corner” on Kicks 96!

B-MO in the MO’rning – Beginning on Wednesday March 15th and every other week after, City of Carthage Mayor Laurie Henderson will be featured in a new segment called “Carthage Corner” with morning show host Brian Montgomery.

The segment will take place at 7:30 am and will feature news and information on events in and around the City of Carthage. “I am so excited to have a city official make the time on a regular basis to give our listeners in the City of Carthage another source of information. Not everyone can attend city meetings and to be able to have a platform like this is something I’ve wanted for a long time” said Brian “B-MO” Montgomery. “Giving Mayor Henderson a platform like this, in my opinion is exactly why we do what we do at Boswell Media. Our first responsibility is to the communities we serve. Being entertaining isn’t enough, it’s the combination local news, weather and the brand of entertainment that made B-MO in the MO’rning the Morning Show of the Year” and I hope that other city of officials will follow her lead”.