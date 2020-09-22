Carthage Mayor’s Youth Council Taking On New Members and Developing Projects

Carthage Mayor’s Youth Council applications are still being accepted. According to Sherry Leflore, “members are chosen through an interview process. A selection committee reviews applications, and some students are chosen for personal interviews.” Interviews are conducted virtually or by telephone. All students who submit applications are informed of status by email.

Most recently the Mayor’s Youth Council completed Holiday Cards for veterans. They are currently working with team members on the new initiative called Project Hope, which helps to provide food and household items to the vulnerable in the community.