Carthage Officials Approve Prospective Budget – No Employee Eliminations, No Pay Increase

Carthage City officials met to work through the prospective 2021 budget. A discussion was raised to possibly cut two office positions, allowing for a potential 3 % overall city employee pay raise and an additional police officer hire. Instead, in a 3-2 vote, the proposed budget moved forward without a pay increase or employee elimination. Without any additional changes or tax increases the budget presents a potential $600,000 deficit.

A budget hearing will be held on August 27th at 6pm and is open to the public.