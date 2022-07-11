Carthage police searching for burglary suspect

On June 14, 2022 at approximately 08:05am the Carthage Police department received a call regarding a business burglary at Tomi26 on Hwy 35 north.

The suspect broke into the business with force to the front door carrying a plastic container.

The suspect stole multiple cell phones, iPads, laptops, air pods and other items.

The Carthage Police department is asking the public for any information that would help identify the suspect.

The vehicle in the picture was seen on video leaving the scene during that time.