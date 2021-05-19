Cash Reward – Do You Know Where He Is?

*A statewide silver alert was also issued and is still in effect by The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for 19-year-old Mr. Glenn. He is described as a black male, five feet and seven inches tall, weighing 165 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Friday, April 23, at 10pm in the 1600 block of Estes Mill Road in Leake County walking in an unknown direction. He has a tattoo of heaven’s gate and doves on his left arm. See photos.

****Family members say Glenn suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Leake Sheriff Randy Atkinson said the Sheriff’s Department has received several tips including in our immediate area. So, if anyone has any information at all please contact the Leake County Sheriff Dept. at 601-267-7361.