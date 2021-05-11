Cash Reward-Louisville Police Dept Needs Your Help In Shooting Assault of Minor

The Louisville Police Department has released the following “LPD is in need of information involving a EARLY-MID 2000 model CHEVROLET AVALANCHE (black or dark grey in color) This vehicle was identified in the shooting assault of a minor. The shooting occurred Sunday May 9, 2021 at the intersection of Cagle Street / Railroad Avenue. The still shot listed is from footage of the suspected vehicle moments before the shooting occurred.”
If any information is known about the whereabouts of this vehicle or the identity of the owner/driver, please contact WINSTON COUNTY CRIMESTOPPERS (662)773-9999. CASH REWARD