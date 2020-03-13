CDC Preventative Steps for Remaining Healthy

National – The CDC has established simple guidelines for remaining healthy. This is especially helpful as Coronavirus is now directly affecting lives of Mississippians on multiple levels. Certain mass events are being cancelled or postponed and larger venues with great traffic are temporarily closing. Others remain open and in business. The CDC still suggests washing and scrubbing hands often for at least 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer, disinfecting with bleach, covering your mouth if sneezing, and staying home if feeling ill. For more info contact www.cdc.gov