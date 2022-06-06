Celebrate Boswell Media’s 60th birthday at Open House

Boswell Media is turning 60!

Come join us Friday, June 10 for our Open House Celebration at the “big radio building” on Golf Course Road in Kosciusko.

From 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm, you can stop by to see the radio station, meet the staff, and see how things have changed over the years.

You might even run into some of your favorite radio, news, and sports voices from years past while you’re here.

Additionally, we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of WKOZ going on the air in 1947.

It’s all happening this Friday at the Boswell Media offices in Kosciusko.