Central Electric Lobby Closed Until Further Notice

As a business providing an essential service to the community, Central Electric Power Association employees are prepared and will continue to provide reliable electric service during this time.

As Central Electric continues to follow recommendations by the CDC and the Mississippi State Department of Health, they ask that the public maintain a safe distance from crews working to continue bringing reliable electric service to more than 36,000 homes and businesses in Central Mississippi.

Central Electric offers numerous alternative payment options, such as,drive thru open till 5, pay by mail or bank draft, drop box at all locations , pay by phone, please call 1-800-470-6507, and For online payments, please visit www.centralepa.com.

For all other business, please call your local Central Electric Power

Association office.

Carthage – 601-267-5671 Philadelphia – 601-656-2601 Sebastopol – 601-625-7422

Rankin – 601-829-1201