Central Electric reports outages throughout its service area

Due to tornadoes, strong thunderstorms and damaging winds on Thursday, April 18, 2019, Central Electric Power Association experienced sustained power outages in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Scott, Rankin, Newton, and Kemper counties.

CEPA promptly mobilized its field operations staff and worked through the night to restore power. Initially, outages were related to TVA’s loss of service to eight of Central Electric’s eighteen substations. Power has now been restored to these substations.

As of 9:30 a.m., Central Electric Power Association has more than 12,000 members without electric service due to the severe storms that came through Thursday afternoon.

The following is a breakdown of the outages by county:

Attala – 163

Kemper – 136

Leake – 4,215

Neshoba – 5,639

Newton – 529

Rankin – 184

Scott – 1,170

Central Electric is assessing damage in order to restore electric service. At this time line crews and additional personnel are working to restore power to the members. Additional crews have been called to aid in power restoration efforts.

To report an outage, call 601-267-3043. It is important to report an outage using the automated phone system because that is the quickest and easiest way to get the information to the dispatcher.

In the event the phone lines are busy, please continue to call in your outage.

Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area in central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Ranking and Scott counties.