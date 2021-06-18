Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers and U.S. Marshalls Are Asking for Your Help

Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers announced that “the U.S. Marshals is looking for Travis Danyiele Bishop who is wanted for a federal Probation Violation (Armed Carjacking). Bishop a 34 year old B/M 5’11 165lbs who has a noticeable tattoo on the center of his neck which reads “BISHOP”. Bishop also has a tattoo in the center of his forehead which reads, “Self Made. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in this case could be eligible for a reward of “Up To $2500.00”.”If you have information please call Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.