Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers is Asking for Your Help to Solve Recent Murder

Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in providing any information about a recent Murder in a neighboring county. They have released the following statement. “The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating the person(s) responsible for the murder of Amelio Garcia Perez. Mr. Perez was killed in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 29th, 2021 in the West Side Trailer Park in Canton, MS. Two suspects were seen fleeing the area.” Anyone with the information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to $2500 reward. If you have any information that could help this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online through the Web Tip Link on the homepage of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website, or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.p3tips.com