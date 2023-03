Former Mississippi Songwriters of the Year Chapel Hart will perform at this year’s CMA Fest in Nashville.

The trio from Poplarville will play the Chevrolet Vibes Stage Friday, June 9.

CMA fest is the longest running country music festival in the world.

This year the festival is celebrating its 50th year.

The festival is set for June 8-11 in downtown Nashville.

Chapel Hart was named Mississippi Songwriter of the Year in August 2020. The group’s winning song was titled “Made for Me.”