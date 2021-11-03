Home » Local » Child Abuse, Malicious Mischief, Burglary, and Domestic Violence in Neshoba Arrests

Child Abuse, Malicious Mischief, Burglary, and Domestic Violence in Neshoba Arrests

Posted on

JIMMY ANTHONY BOURGEOIS JR, 47, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Failure to Appear, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $20,000, $0, $0.

 

JARON BRANNING, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond DENIED, $1,000.

 

CAROLINE CARTER, 57, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

EDWIN CLARK, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, Hold for Investigations.  Bond $2,500, $300, $0.

 

RODNEY ERIC COPELAND, 43, of Philadelphia, Child Abuse, Hold for Investigations.  Bond $0, $0.

 

IKE S CREIGHTON, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

SHAWN DOBBS, 31, of Walnut Grove, Hold for Circuit Court, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

JACOB RYAN DOVE, 29, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CODY FERGUSON, 19, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

DALTON FORTENBERRY, 22, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief, NCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

JAMES MICHAEL FRANKLIN, 26, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

KAMDEN R FRAZIER, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Seatbelt Violation, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $300, $200.

