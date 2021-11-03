Child Abuse, Malicious Mischief, Burglary, and Domestic Violence in Neshoba Arrests

JIMMY ANTHONY BOURGEOIS JR, 47, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Failure to Appear, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0, $0.

JARON BRANNING, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $1,000.

CAROLINE CARTER, 57, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

EDWIN CLARK, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, Hold for Investigations. Bond $2,500, $300, $0.

RODNEY ERIC COPELAND, 43, of Philadelphia, Child Abuse, Hold for Investigations. Bond $0, $0.

IKE S CREIGHTON, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

SHAWN DOBBS, 31, of Walnut Grove, Hold for Circuit Court, MDOC. Bond $0.

JACOB RYAN DOVE, 29, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

CODY FERGUSON, 19, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600.

DALTON FORTENBERRY, 22, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief, NCSO. Bond $1,000.

JAMES MICHAEL FRANKLIN, 26, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, MDOC. Bond $0.

KAMDEN R FRAZIER, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Seatbelt Violation, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $200.