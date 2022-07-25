HomeAttalaChild dies in 4-wheeler wreck in Leake County

Child dies in 4-wheeler wreck in Leake County

A nine-year-old boy from Attala County was killed in a four-wheeler wreck over the weekend. He was a student at Presbyterian Day School in Kosciusko.

Emergency Medical Services and Leake County Deputies responded to a call at 7:26 p.m. on Friday, July 22nd reporting a four-wheeler accident on North Jordan Street involving a child.

The accident appeared to have happened when the four-wheeler jumped a small hill and flipped.

The child was transported to Baptist-Leake Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

