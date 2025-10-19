Child Endangerment and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

DOYLE E BIGHAM, 42, of Hamilton, Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $800 X 2, $1,000, $600, $600.

SARAH BURRAGE, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, Child Endangerment, No License Tag, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $800 X 2, $600, 4400, $800, $300.

ALEXAVION SAGE DIXON, 18, of Carthage, Rape, NCSO. Bond $0.

JEREMY GENTRY, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $800, $0.

ANDREA KATHLEED HIGGINS, 52, of Meridian, Hold for Drug Court. Bond $0.

SUMMER MARLENA RAINS, 42, of Choctaw, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

LAVEIL A WELLS, 29, of Little Rock, Suspended Driver’s License, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights or Siren, Contempt of Court, NCJC. Bond $800, $400, $0.