Child Endangerment, Child Neglect, Aggravated Assault, and More in Neshoba Arrests

ALVIN ISOM, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

SANQARELL JERNIGAN, 42, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.

JAMIE RAY JOHN, 47, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

MARKEITH DAMON JONES, 25, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Disturbing the Peace, Public Profanity, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600, $600, $600.

MARISA M MINGO, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $0.

MEGAN MORRIS, 29, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO. Bond $800.

KENNETH WAYNE RAY JR, 23, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, False ID, NCSO. Bond $0, $800, $800.

CINDY RIDDLE, 49, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Live, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

MARLON SHANNON, 33, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court. Bond $0.

JASON GORDON THOMAS, 48, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $2,500, $800, $800.

TRAVEION SHAMAR WINGO, 21, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

CURTIS DESHUN YARBOUGH, 35, of Louisville, DUI – 1st Offense, Reckless Driving, Child Endangerment X 3, No License, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $500, $800 X 3, $800.