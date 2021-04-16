Home » Local » Child Endangerment, Child Neglect, Aggravated Assault, and More in Neshoba Arrests

Child Endangerment, Child Neglect, Aggravated Assault, and More in Neshoba Arrests



ALVIN ISOM, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SANQARELL JERNIGAN, 42, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600.

 

JAMIE RAY JOHN, 47, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MARKEITH DAMON JONES, 25, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Disturbing the Peace, Public Profanity, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600, $600, $600.

 

MARISA M MINGO, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MEGAN MORRIS, 29, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

KENNETH WAYNE RAY JR, 23, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, False ID, NCSO.  Bond $0, $800, $800.

 

CINDY RIDDLE, 49, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Live, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

MARLON SHANNON, 33, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court.  Bond $0.

 

 

JASON GORDON THOMAS, 48, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No License, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $2,500, $800, $800.

 

TRAVEION SHAMAR WINGO, 21, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CURTIS DESHUN YARBOUGH, 35, of Louisville, DUI – 1st Offense, Reckless Driving, Child Endangerment X 3, No License, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $500, $800 X 3, $800.

