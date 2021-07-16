Child Neglect and Burglary in Neshoba Arrests

JAMES MILTON BARNETT, 30, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Driving a Commercial Vehicle with Suspended License, Careless Driving, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $1,000, $600, $800, $400, $800, $60, $0.

JOSEPH BEARD, 26, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

CHUCK BRAGG, 44, of Atlanta, GA, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

JAVASKIC J BROWN, 25, of DeKalb, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $0.

JEFFERY DOOLEY, 35, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary of a Dwelling, Petit Larceny X 3, False Pretense X 4, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $15,000, $600 X 3, $600 X 4.

DARLENE DUNN, 4, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $800, $0.

CHRISTOPHER LLOYD GEORGE, 55, of DeKalb, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $600, $0.

MICHAEL LINDLEY GOODIN, 40, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No License, False Pretense, Contempt of Court, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $300, $500, $0, $0, $0.

BRIAN IRVIN, 37, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Public Profanity, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600.

TERRY L JIM, 51, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

BRODERICK JOHNSON, 57, of Birmingham, AL, Public Drunk, NCO. Bond $600.

COY WAYNE KITCHENS JR, 27, of Carthage, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $0.