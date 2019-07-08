Choctaw Indian Princess Sydni Tangle visits Kicks96!

Choctaw Indian Princess Sydni Tangle was live on Kicks 96 this morning during “The Main Event” with Lolly Dude!

The Choctaw tribal culture will be on display this week at the Annual Choctaw Indian Fair. The fair begins this coming Wednesday and continues through Saturday (July 10 – 13).

The opening night of the Choctaw Indian Fair is an exciting night for many young Choctaw ladies. Each year at the Choctaw Indian Fair a new Choctaw Indian Princess is crowned.

Fairgoers will experience Choctaw historical and cultural displays, social dancing, stickball and tribal arts and crafts, along with headline entertainment.