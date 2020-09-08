Choctaw: Mobile Education Resource Center To Provide Training for Students and Parents

Choctaw School District families will receive additional technical training. The staff of the Mobile Education Resource Center announced that “the ‘bus’ is scheduled to start going out to tribal communities today. The goal is to provide technical help to parents and students who are enrolled in the Distance Learning Program at the Choctaw Tribal Schools.” Below find additional details. And more information see

• A monthly schedule will be posted on the Choctaw Tribal School website www.choctawtribalschools.com/ under the Mobile Education Resource Center tab

• There will be a limit of 4 persons per visit

• A time limit will be in place to ensure that as many learners can be helped as possible

• The Bus will be cleaned and sanitized throughout each day

• Please bring your Chromebook and all student login information

• Please wear a mask at all times